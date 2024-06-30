Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman reveals why he chose Brighton over other clubs

Ghanaian sensation Ibrahim Osman has revealed that he chose Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion as his next destination due to the club's focus on developing young talent.

The 19-year-old winger signed a long-term contract with Brighton for a fee of â‚¬19.5 million, leaving Danish Super Liga side FC Nordsjaelland.

"I have been watching Brighton for quite a long time, and I believe they have the same style of play as FC Nordsjaelland," Osman said in an interview with TV3.

"I think it's a hub to nurture talents, and that's why I chose Brighton ahead of other clubs."

Osman, who netted 10 goals and provided eight assists last season, made his debut for the Black Stars in March and is excited about his new chapter at Brighton.

"I'm looking forward to learning and growing as a player," he added. Brighton's pre-season begins on July 21, and Osman is eager to get started.

"I'm excited to meet my new teammates and coaches," he said. "I'm ready to give my best and help the team achieve success."