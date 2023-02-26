Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman shares excitement after making 'dream come true' debut for FC Nordsjaelland

Right to Dream Academy graduate, Ibrahim Osman has expressed delight after making his first team debut for Danish club, FC Nordsjaelland.

The teen sensation was a second half substitute as the Wild Tigers defeated OB in a six-goal thriller on Friday night. Osman replaced fellow Ghanaian Ernest Nuamah, who scored in the 4-2 victory.

"Making my debut in the Super League is a dream come true! It came as a surprise, especially since I was previously with the U19s. Skipping the U19 league and going straight to the Super League is a major accomplishment for me," he said after the game.

"Even though I felt a bit nervous seeing over 5,000 fans, everything became normal once I stepped on the pitch.

"Getting substituted in the winning game was definitely a great moment of happiness for me!"

The enormously talented winger arrived in Denmark few months ago, but impressed manager Johannes Thorup, who invited him to the first team.

Osman is following the footsteps of former Right to Dream Academy graduates Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who have seen a meteoric rise in their careers.