Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman signs kits deal with Adidas

Talented Ghanaian teen forward, Ibrahim Osman has signed a kit sponsorship deal with German manufacturers Adidas.

The FC Nordsjaelland winger has been in sensational form this season in the Danish Superliga and in Europe, helping the club secure Europa Conference League group stage qualification.

Adidas will provide Osman with apparels, football boots and lifestyle wear as part of their engagement.

Osman was named Young Player of the Month for August in Denmark following his outstanding performances. He score a goal and provided three assists in seven games this season in the Superliga.

The 18-year-old has been earmarked to succeed Ernest Nuamah, who left to join Olympique Lyonnais in the summer transfer window.

He is also from the famous Right to Dream Academy, which has produced the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Simon Adingra.