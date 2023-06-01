Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman signs professional contract with FC Nordsjaelland

Promising Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman has taken a significant step forward in his career by signing a professional contract with Danish giants FC Nordsjaelland.

The 18-year-old talent, who joined FC Nordsjaelland from the renowned Right to Dream Academy, aims to follow in the footsteps of fellow Ghanaian stars Kudus Mohammed and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Osman's amazing progression led to his senior debut for FC Nordsjaelland in February, having transitioned from the youth ranks. He has made five appearances for the club this season, demonstrating his enormous potential on the pitch.

Osman has proved his ability with each opportunity and now looks forward to establishing himself as a significant player for the Danish giants.

His talent and potential have been noticed by the club's administration and coaching staff, who believe he can play an important role in their future success.

The young Ghanaian prospect's next goal is to be selected for the Danish Superliga Playoff match against Viborg on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Osman will definitely be anxious to have an impact on the game and demonstrate his value to both his teammates and the supporters.