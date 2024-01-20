Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman travels with FC Nordsjaelland for US training camp

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman has travelled with his FC Nordsjaelland teammates to the United States for a training camp ahead of the start of the new Danish Superliga season.

The 19-year-old has an outstanding campaign last season and will hope to continue his run of form in the upcoming campaign.

Osman and his teammates are currently in San Diego, where they will be holding morning and afternoon sessions of exercise. The club will spend at least a week before returning to Denmark for the commencement of the new season.

The talented winger's future at Farum is however uncertain following interest from several clubs across Europe.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Fulham have showed interest in the highly-rated Ghanaian forward.

Meanwhile, Nordsjaelland's trip to San Diego ism part of the club's expansion by the Right to Dream Academy group.

San Diego will join the Major League Soccer as a new franchise next season for it's inaugural year.