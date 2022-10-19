Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sadiq scores for BK Hacken in stunning victory against AIK

Former Ghana youth star Ibrahim Sadiq scored in the second consecutive game running when BK Hacken stunned AIK Fotboll at home on Wednesday.

Sadiq scored his 3rd goal in the last four matches in the Swedish Allsvenkan to help Hacken overcome AIK with a 2-1 win at the Friends Arena in Solna.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate scored the opening goal of just two minutes after kick-off after receiving a pass from defender Kristoffer Lund.

Teenage midfielder Yasin Ayari was sent off in the 69th minute after receiving a second booking as AIK were reduced to ten men.

Swedish forward Alexander Jeremejeff added the second goal for Hacken five minutes from full-time with an assist from Jamaica forward Blair Turgott.

The home side pulled one back to reduce the deficit in stoppage with when John Guidetti converted a penalty kick.

Sadiq has seven goals and two assists after 16 appearances in the Swedish top division for Hacken this season.