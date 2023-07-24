Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana impresses in first Cagliari appearance in pre-season win over Olbia

Ghanaian midfielder, Ibrahim Sulemana produced a fine performance on his unofficial Cagliari debut as the Serie A returnees defeated Olbia in a pre-season friendly.

Sulemana was introduced into the game at the start of the second half and was close to doubling Cagliari's lead with a stunning long range strike.

Christos Kourfalidis had given the Serie A returnees a first half lead before Pereiro capitalized on a Sulemana effort to make it 2-0 at the Bruno Nespoli stadium.

Sulemana joined Cagliari in the summer transfer window from Hellas Verona and looks set to claim a place in the starting eleven of Claudio Ranieri.

The former Verona player will travel with the team to France with the team on Monday to continue pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

Cagliari will spent two weeks in France before returning to Italy for the start of the new season with the first round of Coppa Italia games set for August.