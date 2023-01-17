Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana reacts after Hellas Verona's clash against Inter Milan

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana is confident Hellas Verona will 'bounce back' after the defeat to Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A on Monday.

An early Lautaro Martinez strike earned the Nerazurris victory at the San Siro.

Sulemana replace Yayah Kallon in the 57th minute, and impressed as the visitors held Inter in the second half.

"Will bounce back," he wrote on Twitter after he game.

Having joined the club last year, Karikari is enjoying a meteoric rise to career after making his first team debut against Juventus before the World Cup break.

It took time for the teen sensation to get break into the first team after an injury problem forced him to wait until late January to mark his U19 debut.

When he arrived at Atalanta, it was discovered he had a groin injury that required surgery, but the club decided not to cover the cost.

It meant that Sulemana stayed on the sidelines for almost a year before Verona came to his rescue. They offered him a one-year contract with an option to extend and ensured he underwent successful surgery.

He was declared match fit early January and then came on as a second-half substitute to face Atalanta this past weekend.