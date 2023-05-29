Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana shines as Hellas Verona draw with Empoli

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana was the best-performing player for Hellas Verona when they draw 1-1 at home to Empoli in the penultimate game in Serie A.

Sulemana earned a place in the starting lineup for the second consecutive time in a must-win game as Hellas Verona continue to wrestle against relegation.

In a 90 minutes display, the tough-tackling yet progressive player, underlined his importance to coach Marco Zaffaroni by continuously hunting for the ball whiles setting his teammates up for attack.

Sulemana earned a 7.6 rating from the performance rating site SofaScore.

It was the first start for Sulemana. The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances in his first season in Serie A.

Hellas Verona will be hoping to get a favourable result when they play Milan whiles praying Roma beat Spezia in other to survive