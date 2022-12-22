GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulemana signs new deal with kit sponspor puma.

Published on: 22 December 2022
Hellas Verona midfield youngster Ibrahim Sulemana, has signed a year and half sponsorship deal with kit and footwear company Puma.

The 19 year-old has established himself in the first team set up of Hellas Verona this season after his fast rise in the Italian U19 Primavera1 division last season.

Sulemana has made five Serie A appearances for DaiVerona with impressive performances against Salernitana, Sassuolo and Juventus.

He's the second of the young talents under ArthurLegacy Sports to sign for Puma after Cremonese forward Felix Afena-Gyan inked a two and half years deal with the kit manufacturer.

