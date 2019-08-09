Ghanaian youngster Isaac Atanga nominated for Player of the Month award in Danish Superliga

FC Nordsjælland Isaac Atanga has been nominated for the Danish Superliga Player of the Month award for July.

The Ghanaian youngster is a huge favourite for the award after scoring three goals in four matches played in the month under review.

He opened his scoring account in the season opener against Horsens then followed it up with a fine goal against FC Midtjylland.

His third goal came against in Nordsjælland's 2-0 victory over Esbjerg two weeks ago.

Atanga's impressive performance earned himself a place in the Superliga's team of the month for July.

The winner will be determined by a jury of 10 experts made up of former top players and coaches.

Also, statistics (goals, assists, points) counts as well as fans voting on the leagues official Facebook page

The 19-year-old is rated as the fastest player in the league.