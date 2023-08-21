Ghanaian youngster Isaac Nuhu inspires KAS Eupen to victory at Kortrijk with brace of assists

Ghanaian winger, Isaac Nuhu was in devastating form for KAS Eupen in the Belgium Pro League as they travelled to beat Kortrijk on Sunday.

The 20-year-old provided a brace of assists as Eupen returned home with a 3-1 victory.

After a barren first first half, Nuhu became the creative spark in the second half, serving Gary Magnee with the opener ten minutes after the break.

The pacy winger then combined with Amadou Keita four minutes later to extend KAS Eupen's lead.

Abdelkahar Kadri pulled one back for the host in the 65th minute before Nuhu was replaced in the 73rd minute.

Late in injury time, KAS Eupen restored their two-goal lead with Jerome Deom finishing off a Regan Charles-Cook assist.

Isaac Nuhu has now contributed three goals in three matches in the new campaign, as Eupen enjoy a good start to the season.

The tricky winger is expected to play a pivotal role for the club this season.