Ghanaian youngster Isaac Nuhu shares excitement after KAS Eupen's victory over Genk

Talented Ghanaian winger, Isaac Nuhu has reacted to KAS Eupen's shocking win against Belgium giants KRC Genk in the second game of the season.

The 21-year-old starred as Eupen travelled to the Cegeka Arena to beat Genk and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

A first half strike from Regan Charles-Cook was enough for the visitors to return to Eupen with maximum points.

An excited Nuhu took to social media to post his excitement.

"Alhamduliah," he wrote, meaning thanks be to God.

Nuhu saw 93 minutes of action before he was replaced by Jan Kral. The Aspire Academy product scored a rating of 6.9, according to sofascore.

Meanwhile, compatriot and Black Stars shot-stopper, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen played an important role in ensuring KAS earned an important win after keeping a clean sheet. He was booked later in the game for time wasting.

On the other hand, Christopher Bonsu Baah made his league debut for KRC Genk while Joseph Painstil made a second half appearance, with Champions League football in midweek at stake.

The victory means KAS Eupen are unbeaten in the new season while Genk were handed their first defeat of the campaign.