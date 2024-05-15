Ghanaian youngster Jalal Abdullai nets twice as Elfsborg maul AIK Stockholm in Sweden

Ghanaian youngster Jalal Abdullai netted a brace to inspire his club IF Elfsborg to destroy AIK Stockholm in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Monday.

The 19-year-old scored twice as Elfsborg claimed a resounding 6-1 victory over AIK in Round 9 of the Swedish top division at Boras Arena.

Abdullai scored the opening goal of the match to commence the mauling as early as the 6th minute following an assist from Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo.

Abdullai scored again to double the advantage for Elfsborg a few moments later after connecting a pass from Kosovan forward Arber Zeneli.

The home side increased the tally on the brink of half-time when Ahmed Qasem scored from another Zeneli assist.

Baidoo, the 25-year-old Ghanaian, added his name to the scorers of the match a few minutes after the interval with a sublime finish after weaving through the AIK defence.

Qasem scored again in the 60th minute before completing his hat-trick one minute to full-time when he converted a penalty kick.

Former Manchester City midfielder Bersant Celina got the consolation goal for AIK as they ended the game with ten men after a red card to Mads Thychosen.

Abdullai, who joined Elfsborg last season from Inter Allies FC, has scored twice after 8 appearances in the Swedish Allsvenskan this term.