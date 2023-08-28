Ghanaian youngster Jarell Quansah makes Liverpool debut in comeback win against Newcastle United

English-born Ghanaian defender, Jarell Quansah impressed on his English Premier League debut for Liverpool as the Reds staged a dramatic comeback to beat Newcastle United at the St James Park.

The England youth international replaced Joel Matip in the 77th minute, with the English giants a goal down and a man down.

However, the 20-year-old was unfazed by the atmosphere at the St James as he combined efficiently with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson in defence.

A second half masterclass from Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez saw Liverpool defeat the Magpies in front of their own fans.

“[The manager] just said that I’m ready for it and I felt ready, but as ready as you can be in this scenario,” Quansah told Liverpoolfc.com post-match.

“You don’t expect to make your debut away with 10 men at St. James’ Park 1-0 down, so it’s hard to put into words at this minute.

They are the most important times. It’s easy to go under but we have got strong characters in this group. When Virgil, the captain, was sent off, everyone else was ready to step up and it’s a testament to that.

“It’s a team game, everyone needs to be ready so from the manager to all of the players, players on the bench, you have to be ready at any moment because any scenario can happen and you have got to be ready to take that opportunity.”

Quansah was born to Ghanaian parents in England and remains eligible to play for the Black Stars.