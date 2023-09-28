Ghanaian youngster Jarell Quansah provides assist in Liverpool's EFL Cup win against Leicester

English-born Ghanaian defender, Jarell Quansah helped Liverpool comeback from a goal down to beat Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Quansah, who is enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Anfield this season, served an assist as the Reds strolled to a 3-1 win.

Liverpool were handed an early scare after Kessye McAteer gave the Foxes the lead after just three minutes.

However, the English giants responded three minutes after the break through Cody Gakpo, who fired home from a Ryan Gravenberch assist.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a worldie to give Liverpool the lead with 20 minutes remaining before Quansah wrestled off the ball from James Justin to serve Diogo Jota with a late goal.

Quansah started and lasted the entire duration as the Reds progress to the next round, where they will face Antoine Semenyo's AFC Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, compatriot Abdul Fatawu Issahaku came on late for the English championship side at Anfield.