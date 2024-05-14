GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian youngster Jarell Quansah scores debut EPL goal as Liverpool draw with Aston Villa

Published on: 14 May 2024
Ghanaian youngster Jarell Quansah scores debut EPL goal as Liverpool draw with Aston Villa

English-born Ghanaian defender, Jarell Quansah netted his maiden goal in the English Premier League as Liverpool were held to a thrilling draw at Villa Park by Aston Villa. 

The England youth international rose high to head home a Harvey Elliot cross and give Liverpool a 3-1 lead moments after the break.

However, a late draw saw the host score twice to share the spoils in the penultimate game of the campaign.

The visitors opened the scoring following a howler from Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez after he erroneously slipped the ball into his own net.

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans levelled for Aston Villa after firing home from outside the box following a cut-back from Ollie Watkins, who had beaten Quansah on the right side of Liverpool's defence.

Cody Gakpo gave the Reds the lead before half-time after tapping in a Joe Gomez pass before Quansah extended the advantage after the break.

Watking had a goal disallowed by VAR before second-half substitute Jhon Duran scored twice in the last five minutes to salvage a point for Aston Villa to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more