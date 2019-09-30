Ghanaian youngster Jeremie Frimpong aims at becoming best right-back in the world

p:nth-of-type(6)","type":"performPlaceholder","relativePos":"after"}" data-placeholder-placeholder="" data-response-start="4883.794999997917" data-type="placeholder">

Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has set his sights on becoming best right-back in the world following a successful debut appearance for Scottish giants Celtic.

The full-back, signed from Manchester City in the summer, made his debut for the Celtic and picked up the man-of-the-match award in what was an accomplished performance by the youngster

Fans had no idea what to expect from the 18-year-old but his explosive pace and threat going forward caught their eye, to say the least.

One thing he doesn't lack is confidence as he made his intentions clear that he wants to be Celtic 's starting right-back.

He said: "I play football because I want to be the best right-back and I’m going to prove that.

"You have to play with confidence if you want to be a footballer. If you want to be the best you have to play with confidence. Obviously don’t be cocky but just go out there and play your game.

"You can’t be nervous in front of these fans. They want you to show what you can do for the team and hopefully, I can do that.

"I’ve been working hard in training and I play football to prove people wrong and show them what I’ve got. That’s what I’ve been doing and I’m going to keep doing that."