Ghanaian youngster Jeremie Frimpong explains decision to swap Manchester City for Celtic

Ghanaian youngster Jeremie Frimpong has revealed he left Manchester City because he didn't think he would earn head coach Pep Guardiola's trust.

Frimpong swapped Manchester City for Celtic on deadline day in September and has seen a massive improvement in his career.

The 18-year-old had been on the City books for some time but was at a key point in his career when Celtic came calling – and decided to move on.

Frimpong has already impressed in a Celtic shirt, earning rave reviews for his early performances, and Bhoys fans are hoping to see him develop into a star with the club.

Now, Frimpong has commented on his decision to leave City, believing that he knew he wouldn't get Pep Guardiola's trust to play in the City first team.

Frimpong admitted that he needed to change something to further his career, so made the move to Celtic – but doesn't know how he'll keep up his early form.

“I had been at City all my life and I had the ability to play there,” said Frimpong. “But I knew in my head that it was about him, Pep, trusting me to play. And I knew I wasn’t going to get that there. So I needed to change something. What a way to start – to win both games like that. I got man of the match in the first game as well so I don’t know how I’ll keep it up. I ‘ll just go out there and play my game,” he added.

Frimpong was born to a Ghanaian mother and Dutch father in the Netherlands.

He has featured for the Dutch U-19 team but is still eligible to represent Ghana's senior national team, Black Stars in future.