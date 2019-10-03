Ghanaian youngster Jeremie Frimpong looking forward to Celtic opportunities

Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong has stated that he knows he’ll have to be patient in his search for more first-team football.

The Ghanaian youngster, signed from Manchester City in the summer, made his debut for the Hoops against Partick Thistle last week. He impressed with both his directness and composure on the ball. For a first-team debut, it couldn’t have gone much better for a right-back.

However, the reality of the situation is that competition is high in his position. Both Hatem Abd Elhamed and Moritz Bauer occupy the right-back and first reserve spots respectively. Frimpong has been training with the first-team recently, but is still seen as one for the future by many.

And, as he opened up in the Celtic View this week (Volume 55, Issue 13, Page 23), Frimpong stated that he’s ready to work hard for more opportunities.

“Right now I’m just trying to train as hard as I can to earn another opportunity in the first team. I know I’m going to have to be patient because there are a lot of quality players in the team and I’m still young.

“But the manager has shown faith in me and that means a lot. I know I’m at the perfect club that will give me the chance to fulfill my potential.