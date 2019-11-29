GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian youngster Jeremie Frimpong tries out his firefighting skills

Published on: 29 November 2019
Jeremie Frimpong Firefighter

Ghanaian youngster Jeremie Frimpong sat his driving test today – but tried out his skills as a firefighter before meeting up with his instructor.

The 18-year-old only moved to Celtic from Manchester City’s academy on September’s deadline day but he’s already become one of the club’s most popular players thanks to his lung-bursting runs and never-say-die attitude.

We’ve told you previously how much Celtic supporters have taken to Frimpong and the 18-year-old ran into one earlier today – and things might’ve taken a slightly unexpected turn.

At the time this was published, we’re still waiting to find out the result of Frimpong’s dreaded test but if his driving is anything like his on-field prowess, we reckon he’ll be just fine.

And, who knows, if football doesn’t work out, perhaps a career in the Scottish fire service could be his next calling.

Frimpong has had a great start to life in Glasgow, making four senior appearances. He has scored one goal and provided one assist.

Source: www.talkingbaws.com

