Ghanaian youngster Jesuran Raj-Sakyi scores in Charlton’s 2-0 win over Barnsley

Ghanaian youngster Jesuran Rak-Sakyi was on target for Charlton in their 2-0 win over Barnsley in the English League One on Saturday.

The 20-year-old on loan from Crystal Palace has been in fine form this season for Charlton.

The goal was his seventh of the campaign in 23 appearances.

Tyreece Campbell scored the opening goal of the game in the 19th minute as Charlton went into the half time break with a one-goal lead.

In the second half the Ghanaian midfielder scored in the 61st minute to secure the maximum points for Charlton.

The win sees Charlton move to the 13th position on the league table with 34 points. Barnsley are in sixth position with 40 points.