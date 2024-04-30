Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi bags hat-trick as Crystal Palace thump Tottenham in Premier League 2

English-born Ghanaian winger, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi returned to action for Crystal Palace's U21 team as he continues his injury recovery in a Premier League 2 game against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old suffered an injury in November, which kept him out for almost four months, after a bright start to the season under former manager Roy Hodgson.

Rak-Sakyi will be hoping to return to the senior team after netting three times in the 5-0 thrashing of Tottenham in the Premier League 2.

Roshaun Mathurin gave Palace the lead from the spot after 25 minutes before Rak-Sakyi made it 2-0 a few minutes later. He then added Palace's third and his second just before half-time.

After the break, Vonnte Williams extended Palace's lead before the Ghanaian winger completed his hat-trick on the hour mark.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner could recall him into the first team for the game against Manchester United on Monday, May 6, at Selhurst Park.