GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi bags hat-trick as Crystal Palace thump Tottenham in Premier League 2

Published on: 30 April 2024
Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi bags hat-trick as Crystal Palace thump Tottenham in Premier League 2

English-born Ghanaian winger, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi returned to action for Crystal Palace's U21 team as he continues his injury recovery in a Premier League 2 game against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. 

The 21-year-old suffered an injury in November, which kept him out for almost four months, after a bright start to the season under former manager Roy Hodgson.

Rak-Sakyi will be hoping to return to the senior team after netting three times in the 5-0 thrashing of Tottenham in the Premier League 2.

Roshaun Mathurin gave Palace the lead from the spot after 25 minutes before Rak-Sakyi made it 2-0 a few minutes later. He then added Palace's third and his second just before half-time.

After the break, Vonnte Williams extended Palace's lead before the Ghanaian winger completed his hat-trick on the hour mark.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner could recall him into the first team for the game against Manchester United on Monday, May 6, at Selhurst Park.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more