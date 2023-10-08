Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi earns MOTM honours in Crystal Palace's thrilling draw against Nottingham Forest

Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was voted man of the match in Crystal Palace's drawn game against Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The 21-year-old English-born was the standout performer from the Eagle's goalless draw against Forest at Selhurst Park.

The winger came on in the first half and brought the crowd to their feet, providing pace and trickery on the right flank and coming close to breaking the deadlock.

In his longest Premier League appearance to date, Rak-Sakyi, who celebrated his 21st birthday earlier this week, completed the most dribbles of anybody on the pitch (three).

The Academy graduate won 42% of the fans' votes, with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who earned a third successive Premier League clean sheet, finishing runner-up in the voting with 34%.

The highly-rated attacker spent the last season on loan at League One side Charlton Athletic, where he scored 15 and delivered 10 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.

Saturday's appearance was his fourth in the Premier League this season. He has played two games in the Carabao Cup and two matches in the Premier League 2.