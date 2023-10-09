Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi earns praises from Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi reserved special praise for youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who came on after just 25 minutes and impressed on the right-wing in draw against Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old English-born Ghanaian produced a standout performance in the Eagle's goalless draw against Forest at Selhurst Park after coming on for Jeffrey Schlupp.

The winger came on in the first half and brought the crowd to their feet, providing pace and trickery on the right flank and coming close to breaking the deadlock.

"We've got a lot of good players – credit to Jes," Guehi said.

"He came on, and he was our best player on the pitch, so credit to him, but we can look ourselves in the mirror and say we could have done better.

"He's a top player with great potential, and the club has high hopes for him, so hopefully, he can take his opportunity."

Rak-Sakyi was voted man of the match by the Palace's following his impeccable performance, which also earned him a praise from the manager Roy Hodgson.