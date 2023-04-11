Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi hits brace in Charlton Athletic win against Burton Albion in League One

England-born Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi continued with his scoring form in the English League One in Charlton Athletic win over Burton Albion on Easter Monday.

The 20-year-old scored two goals to help the Addicks claim a 3-2 victory at the end of the at The Valley in London.

The Crystal Palace loanee got the opening goal of the match for Charlton as early as the 7th minute with a brilliant finish inside the box after receiving a pass from Albie Morgan.

Rak-Sakyi scored again ten minutes later to double the advantage for Charlton with a fine finish after being assisted by Scott Fraser.

Burton reduced the deficit in the additional minutes of the first half through Sam Hughes' goal.

Zimbabwean forward Macauley Bonne increased the advantage for the home side just five minutes into the second half before Burton pulled one back in the 76th minute with a goal from Josh Walker.

Black Stars goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott was an unused substitute for the Addicks in this fixture.

The two goals have taken Rak-Sakyi's tally in the season to 13 goals in 38 appearances with 6 assists in the process.