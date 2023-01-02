Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on target as Charlton Athletic beat Portsmouth at away

England-born Ghanaian young midfielder Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was on the scoresheet for Charlton Athletic in the English League One when they saw off Portsmouth FC on Sunday afternoon.

The 20-year-old scored one of the goals as the Addicks claimed a 3-1 victory over Pompey at Fratton Park on New Year's day.

Rak-Sakyi broke the deadlock of the round 25 encounter in the 23rd minute after receiving a pass from teenage forward Miles Leaburn.

Portsmouth levelled matters before the break after defender Connor Ogilvie scored in the additional minutes of the first half.

Charlton restored their advantage just three minutes after the interval through Scottish forward Scott Fraser before wrapping up the victory with an own goal by Portsmouth forward Owen Dale in stoppage time.

Charlton move up to 16th position on the league standings with the away triumph whereas Portsmouth are placed at the 12th position.

Rak-Sakyi has now scored six goals, providing two assists in 21 appearances in the League One this season as he continues to enjoy his loan from Premiership side Crystal Palace.