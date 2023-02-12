Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scores again for Charlton as they suffer home defeat to Fleetwood

England-born Ghanaian young midfielder Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored again in the English League One on Saturday when Charlton Athletic lost at home to Fleetwood Town FC.

The Addicks succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Fleetwood in the round 31 fixture at the Valley in London.

The visitors got their noses in front in the 28th minute through Scottish midfielder Shaun Rooney who scored a volleyed effort from outside the box.

Rak-Sakyi scored a wonderful individual goal on the stroke of halftime to draw the Addicks level after receiving a pass from Sean Clare.

Fleetwood restored their advantage and secured their win in the early stages of the second half after defender Harrison Holgate headed home a corner kick.

Charlton were reduced to ten men in the latter stages of the match English defender Ryan Inniss was given a straight red card.

Ghana international goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott who is making a return from a long-term injury was on the bench for Charlton.

Another England-born Ghanaian player Brendan Wiredu played full throttle of the match for Fleetwood.

Rak-Sakyi, 20, has now scored 9 goals and provided three assists in 26 appearances in League One this campaign. He is on loan from Premier League side Crystal Palace.