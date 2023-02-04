Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scores in Charlton away triumph at Exeter City

Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was on target for the eighth time in the English League One when Charlton Athletic beat Exeter City on the road on Saturday.

The 20-year-old got the opening as Charlton recorded a 2-1 win at St. James Park in Exeter in the round 30 league match in the end.

Rak-Sakyi got the Addicks into the lead in the match after just eight minutes when he connected with a pass from midfielder George Dobson.

Charlton doubled their advantage ten minutes later through forward Corey Blackett-Taylor with an assist from young defender Lucas Ness.

English defender Demetri Mitchell pulled one back and eventually the consolation for Exeter before the break.

Rak-Sakyi, who is an England-born Ghanaian, has now scored 8 goals and provided three assists in 25 appearances as he continues to enjoy his loan spell from Crystal Palace.