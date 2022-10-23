Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scores in Charlton away triumph at Shrewsbury Town

Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored the match winner for Charlton Athletic as they beat Shrewsbury Town in the English League One on Saturday.

The 20-year-old scored the only goal of the match when the Addicks claimed a vital 1-0 victory at the Greenhous Meadow in Shrewsbury.

Rak-Sakyi's second-half goal secured Charlton's first away league victory of the season and a third win in a row.

Charlton had the upper hand of the game right from kick-off and created a lot of chances but only one could find the back of the net.

Rak-Sakyi scored in the 69th minute of the match and that proved to be the difference of the round 15 fixture in the English third-tier.

Substitute Jack Payne got to the byline and his cut-back was buried by Rak-Sakyi. It was the perfect redemption for the youngster who had missed a similar chance in the first half.

Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott was in the posts for the Addicks.

The highly-rated youngster who is on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace has 3 goals and two assists in 12 appearances for Charlton this campaign.