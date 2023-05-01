Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi wins Player of The Year award at Charlton Athletic

After a blazing season in English League One, English-born Ghanaian attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was awarded Charlton Athletic's Men's Supporters Player of the Year during the club's award event on Sunday night.

With a commanding 46% Rak-Sakyi beat off competition from team captain George Dobson and youngster Miles Leaburn to clinch the award having scored his 15th goal, a day prior to the event.

"The 20-year-old, who received 46% of fans’ votes, has enjoyed a clinical campaign with the Addicks, scoring 15 goals and registering eight assists in Sky Bet League One so far this term," the club statement read.

https://twitter.com/CAFCofficial/status/1652777684764868608?s=20

Rak-Sakyi on the night received another award as the Players’ Player of the Year.

Having joined the Addicks at the beginning of the season on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, the 20-year-old has been involved in 23 goals after 42 appearances, scoring 15 and assisting eight for Charlton Athletic.

With a game more to end the campaign, Charlton are third with 61 points.

The youngster will be hoping his performance earns him a place at Crystal Palace next season.