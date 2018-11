Ghanaian forward Jonah Osabutey was on target for Werder Bremen's developmental team in their 2-1 defeat to VfL Wolfsburg II.

The Ghanaian put the host in the lead but two late goals from Murat Saglam and Marcel Stutter condemned the side to the defeat.

Osabutey hit the crossbar in the 41st minute but obvious his first strike was not enough to save the Under-23 side.

The Ghanaian has scored seven goals for the youth team since joining.

By Patrick Akoto