Ghanaian youngster Jordi Osei-Tutu joins German club VfL Bochum on loan

English born Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu has joined Bundesliga II VfL Bochum on a year loan deal from English side Arsenal.

The 20-year old will be spend the entire 2019/20 season in Germany with the aim of earning regular play time.

"VfL Bochum 1848 gets a helping hand from England: Jordi Osei-Tutu joins the club with immediate effect on loan Arsenal’s U23 Development Squad. The 20-year-old right-back has signed a contract until 30.06.2020," Bochum posted on it's official website.

Osei-Tutu played 29 times last season for the Gunners U-23 side scoring twice and creating two assists.

He occasionally featured in the senior team's Europa and was on the bench at Vorskla Poltava in Ukraine, where Arsenal ran out 3-0 winners.

"Jordi Osei-Tutu is at home on the right-wing defence side. He seeks battles, is a strong dribbler and has the necessary speed. We are convinced that he will develop further here at VfL. The loan makes sense for everyone involved. We're delighted that it worked out," Sporting Director Sebastian Schindzielorz.