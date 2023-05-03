Ghanaian youngster Joseph Amoah gets 7th goal of the season in Bosnia as Zeljeznicar draw with Igman

Ghanaian forward Joseph Amoah scored in his second consecutive match for FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo in the Bosnian Premier League on Tuesday when they shared the spoils with FK Igman Konjic.

Amoah got the equalising goal for Zeljeznicar as they came from a goal down to earn a point in the game with a 1-1 stalemate in the end at Stadion Grbavica in Sarajevo.

Igman got the breakthrough of the round 29 fixture in the 25th minute through forward Mirsad Ramic.

The Ghanaian youngster pulled parity for the home side after he pounced on a loose inside the penalty area as Igman goalkeeper failed to deal with a corner-kick.

Amoah lasted 83 minutes in the match as he was replaced by midfielder Amin Hodzic.

The former Accra Lions FC player has taken his tally in the 2022-23 season to 7 goals in 23 appearances with two assists in the process.