Ghanaian youngster Joseph Amoah scores 8th goal of the season in Bosnian Premier League

Ghanaian forward Joseph Amoah extended his account in the Bosnian Premier League to eight goals when FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo eased past HSK Posusje on Sunday.

The 21-year-old rounded off a 3-0 victory for Zeljeznicar over Posusje in a matchday 32 fixture at the Grbavica Stadium in Sarajevo.

The first goal of the match came in the 83rd minute when midfielder Armin Hodzic scored to put Zeljeznicar ahead.

Veteran midfielder Semir Stilic converted a penalty kick to double the advantage for the home side two minutes from full-time.

Amoah completed the victory after scoring the final goal in stoppage time.

Zeljeznicar move to the fourth position on the league standings as they continue to chase for continental football next season with the last round of matches coming off next week.

The former Accra Lions FC player has 8 goals and three assists in 26 games in the season so far..