Ghanaian youngster Joseph Amoah scores in Zeljeznicar draw against Neftchi Baku in Conference League qualifiers

Young Ghanaian forward Joseph Amoah was on target for FK Zeljeznicar in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifications on Thursday when they were held by Neftchi Baku.

Zeljeznicar fought out an absorbing 2-2 draw against the Azerbaijani side in the second round of the qualifiers at the Grbavica Stadium in Sarajevo.

The Bosnian club opened the scoring of the match when forward Dzenan Haracic got them into the lead in the 14th minute.

Neftchi drew level after thirty minutes after Bosnian defender Aleksandar Kosoric got the ball behind his own net in the 44th minute.

Amoah, the former Accra Lions player, scored on the stroke of half-time to restore the lead for Zeljeznicar when he connected a cross from Sulejman Krpic after a nice move.

Neftchi scored deep in stoppage-time to pull parity when substitute Rahman Hadzhiyev put the ball at the back of the net.

The second leg of this tie will come off next week, August 3, 2023, when Neftchi play as hosts to Zeljeznicar at the Bakcell Arena in Baku.

Amoah had an impressive campaign with Zeljeznicar last season, where he scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists in 27 league games.