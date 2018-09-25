Ghanaian youngster Joseph Painstil beginning to "feel at home" at KRC Genk

Ghanaian winger Joseph Painstil says he is beginning to feel at home at Belgium side KRC Genk after arriving in the summer.

The former Black Starlets captain joined Genk from Hungarian side Ferencvarosi but had little trouble adjusting to the game in Belgium.

Painstil starred as Genk thrashed Cercle Bruggle over the weekend after shaking away injuries that slowed his start to the season.

"I am also starting to get used to Belgian football, where the level is much higher than in Hungary, where I started last season, not to mention the accommodations", he says in an interview with Het Belang van Limburg.

The 21 year old adds he is impressed with the level of the club claiming his expectations before arriving to Belgium hasn't fell short.

"Before I came to Genk, I had a certain image of that club. I knew that the organization was top and that there was a lot of talent. Moreover, I was impressed that young players here get the time to mature. Well, Genk fully meets those expectations. They have a career planning for every player."