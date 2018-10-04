Ghanaian youngster Joseph Painstil confident ahead of Genk's Europa Cup clash against Sarpsborg

Ghanaian youngster Joseph Painstil is positive ahead of KRC Genk's Europa Cup clash with Sarpsborg O8 in the Europa Cup on Thursday.

The former Tema Youth player who has gradually won his way into Genk's team is expected to play a role in tonight's clash with the Norwegians.

Ahead of the game, the 20 year says he is happy to be one of the few players to represent Ghana in an European elite competition and sounds confident the inform Belgium side will win tonight.

“I have always had a dream to play in the UEFA competitions, be it the Champions league or the Europa league.I know our target is to make it to the champions league this year as a team but we must take it step by step. I am loving the experience here so far. Top quality football and a dream come true for me to be playing here[Europa league].”

“‘I made my debut in the qualification rounds against Broendby and I felt so great representing Ghana here as well. I love what I do and would want to achieve more with this club”. He told Ghanacrusader.com.

The Belgian side head into match day two of the competition with a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Sarpsborg 08 are currently having a difficult time domestically after going seven games without a win.

Joseph Paintsil and fellow Ghanaian international Joseph Aidoo have been included in Coach Philipe Clement’s squad for the trip to Norway.