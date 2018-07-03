Ghanaian youngster Joseph Tetteh joins Olbia from Cagliari

Ghanaian youngster Joseph Tetteh has joined Italian third tier side Olbia from Cagliari, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 19 year old defensive midfielder joined the Serie C side after spending last season with the U-19 of Cagliari.

The club announced the departure of the youngster and wished him luck at his new club.

“Born in Accra, Ghana, on May 30, 1999, Tetteh arrived in rossoblù in January 2017.”

“On loan to Olbia until the end of the season (thirteen appearances), the Ghanaian midfielder had returned to Cagliari in July 2017.”

“With the Primavera training coached by Max Canzi he was among the protagonists of the promotion in the category Elite (twenty one appearances and two goals) and took part in the Viareggio Cup (four appearances).

“Now a new chapter of his young career opens up for him.”

Good luck, Joseph! ," posted on the Club's website.