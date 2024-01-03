Ghanaian youngster Josh-Kofi Acheampong signs first professional contract at Chelsea

English-born Ghanaian teen, Josh-Kofi Acheampong has signed his first professional contract with Premier League side Chelsea.

The England U-17 star signed a deal that will keep him in London until the summer of 2026.

Acheampong has been with the Blues through the youth ranks, staring at the tender age of 8.

"We are thrilled that Josh has committed his future to the club," said Head of youth development and recruitment, Jim Fraser. â€˜He has taken another step forward in his development this season, something reflected in his performances for club and country."

The versatile defender was part of the England U17 team at the Euro and FIFA U17 World Cup tournaments.