Ghanaian youngster Joshua Addae offered contract extension by Crystal Palace 

English side Crystal Palace has offered a new contract to Ghanaian defender Joshua Addae.

Addae has been rewarded for his impressive performances last season and is among five players set to have their contracts renewed.

The English-born Ghanaian defender has a proposal before him to sign a new deal ahead of next season.

"Every player in this club's Academy deserves enormous recognition for their commitment and dedication to their personal development, which is a continual process", Academy Director Gary Issott said on new contracts given to players.

"To those who have been retained by the club, I would like to congratulate each of them. In itself being retained by Crystal Palace should motivate them to double down on their efforts to improve each and every day, and I wish them the very best of luck for the season ahead."

Joshua Addae made 14 appearances for the Crystal Palace U18 team in the just ended season.

Crystal Palace signed the 18-year-old right-back to their Under-18 squad in the winter transfer window.