Ghanaian youngster Joshua Bolma selected by New England Revolution in 2023 MSL SuperDraft

Published on: 22 December 2022
MLS side New England Revolution have selected Ghanaian youngster Joshua Bolma in Wednesday’s 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

Revolution acquired the No. 4 overall selection from the San Jose Earthquakes and selected University of Maryland midfielder Bolma in Round One.

The 20-year-old was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021 and earned selections to the All-Big Ten First Team and Big Ten All-Freshman team after netting four goals and providing four assists in 18 appearances during his first collegiate season.

The highly-rated midfielder became the fourth Maryland player in program history to earn a second All-Big Ten First Team selection behind two goals and eight assists over 20 appearances.

Bolma, who was signed to the Generation adidas Class of 2023, helped lead the Terrapins to a 2022 Big Ten regular season title and a second straight NCAA Tournament bid.

The midfielder was born and bred in Accra, Ghana and attended South Kent High School in South Kent, Connecticut.

Bolma helped guide the Cardinals to a 63-3-5 record and a National Championship across his four-year tenure.

