Ghanaian youngster Joshua Bolma selected by New England Revolution in 2023 MSL SuperDraft

MLS side New England Revolution have selected Ghanaian youngster Joshua Bolma in Wednesday’s 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

Revolution acquired the No. 4 overall selection from the San Jose Earthquakes and selected University of Maryland midfielder Bolma in Round One.

The 20-year-old was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021 and earned selections to the All-Big Ten First Team and Big Ten All-Freshman team after netting four goals and providing four assists in 18 appearances during his first collegiate season.

The highly-rated midfielder became the fourth Maryland player in program history to earn a second All-Big Ten First Team selection behind two goals and eight assists over 20 appearances.

Bolma, who was signed to the Generation adidas Class of 2023, helped lead the Terrapins to a 2022 Big Ten regular season title and a second straight NCAA Tournament bid.

The midfielder was born and bred in Accra, Ghana and attended South Kent High School in South Kent, Connecticut.

Bolma helped guide the Cardinals to a 63-3-5 record and a National Championship across his four-year tenure.