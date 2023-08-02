Ghanaian youngster Justin Diehl scores for FC Koln U-21

German-Ghanaian forward Justin Diehl found the net for FC Koln U-21, despite their eventual 5-1 loss to Fortuna Köln.

The encounter saw an early surge from Fortuna Koln, establishing a 3-0 lead within 24 minutes with goals from Dominik Lanius in the 7th minute and a brace by Henri Carlo Matter in the 9th and 24th minutes.

Despite the initial setback, Diehl and his teammates took charge of the game, showing determination to narrow the gap. However, FC Koln U-21 remained at a noticeable disadvantage by halftime.

Undeterred, FC Koln U-21 displayed resilience in the second half. In the 60th minute, Justin Diehl nearly found the mark, striking the underside of the crossbar with a long-range effort, marking FC Koln's most promising opportunity until that point.

The Ghanaian talent made a significant impact in the 69th minute, delivering FC Koln's consolation goal through a well-placed direct free kick.

Despite FC Koln's efforts to stage a comeback, late goals from Danny Breitfelder and Leon Demaj, secured in injury time, solidified the comprehensive victory for Fortuna Köln.

The match showcased Diehl's individual contribution, offering a glimmer of hope amidst FC Koln U-21's challenging start to the game.