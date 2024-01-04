Ghanaian youngster Justin Diehl trains with FC Köln first team, future remains uncertain

German-born Ghanaian forward Justin Diehl has started training with FC KÃ¶ln's first team, aiming to make an impact in the second half of the season.

The 19-year-old has impressed in the Regionalliga West, scoring 12 goals in 19 games and earning a promotion to the top tier.

However, despite his promising talent, Diehl has decided not to extend his contract with FC KÃ¶ln beyond the summer of 2024.

This has raised questions about his future with the club, particularly since former coach Markus Baumgart took a practical approach to his situation, choosing not to rush his integration into the first team.

Managing director Christian Keller has confirmed that the club has spoken to Diehl and his family, addressing some issues related to his start to training. Other clubs, including VfB Stuttgart, have already begun preparations for the possibility of a free transfer signing after the season, according to Kicker.

Diehl's decision to not extend his contract has raised eyebrows, given his potential and the positive impression he has left during his time with FC KÃ¶ln. However, the young talent envisions a different path for himself, one that doesn't align with the plans of the club.

As Diehl continues to train with FC KÃ¶ln's first team, his future remains uncertain. Will he choose to stay with the club or pursue opportunities elsewhere? Only time will tell.