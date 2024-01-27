Justin Kumi, a young midfielder born in Italy to Ghanaian parents, scored a crucial goal for Sassuolo Primavera in their 2-2 draw against Sampdoria u-19 on Friday evening.

The home team started strong, with Sa Gomes scoring in the fifth minute after a scramble in the box resulted in a loose ball that he easily tapped in. However, Sassuolo's Flavio Russo had a goal disallowed due to offside in the 22nd minute, despite his impressive rebound finish.

Undeterred, Russo continued to threaten the Sampdoria defence, and he eventually scored a few minutes before halftime. Falasca's cross found Russo unmarked, and he controlled the ball with his chest before slotting it past the helpless Scardigno.

Sassuolo came close to taking the lead again in the 43rd and 45th minutes, but Leone's header sailed wide, and Bruno's shot was saved by Scardigno.

In the second half, Justin Kumi stole the show with a brilliant lob over the goalkeeper from outside the box, putting Sassuolo ahead. However, Gabriele Alesi scored a late equalizer for Sampdoria in added time, ensuring that the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Despite the disappointment of not securing a win, Justin Kumi's performance was a bright spot for Sassuolo, showcasing his skill and potential as a promising young player.