German-born Ghanaian youngster Kelsey Owusu Aninkorah-Meisel was on target as Schalke 04's U19 team suffered a 4-3 defeat to FC Köln in the Junior DFB Cup final.

The game, played at the Karl Liebknecht Stadium in Potsdam, saw Schalke U19s creating several chances but failing to capitalize on them. The first real opportunity fell to Keke Topp in the third minute, but his shot was saved by Luan Simnica.

Both teams then defended well, and there were no clear chances until the 32nd minute when Meiko Wäschenbach scored for FC Köln. Three minutes later, Damion Downs doubled the lead for the billy goats.

Schalke pulled one back in the 42nd minute when Niklas Barthel scored from a corner. After the break, Schalke equalized through Keke Topp in the 50th minute. In the 57th minute, Yannick Tonye passed to Kelsey Meisel in the penalty area, and the 18-year-old scored his team's third goal.

However, FC Köln fought back, and substitute Arda Süne scored in the 80th minute to level the scores before Damion Downs completed his brace in the 90th minute to give FC Köln the win.

Despite the defeat, Kelsey Owusu Aninkorah-Meisel's goal will be a source of pride for the youngster who was born to Ghanaian parents in Germany. Schalke's U19 team will also take heart from their performance, having played well throughout the game.