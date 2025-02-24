Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Lamptey Mills reveals reason for joining Cypriot side MEAP Nisou

Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Lamptey Mills has been explaining the reason behind the decision to sign for Cypriot lower-tier club MEAP Nisou.

The 19-year-old defender recently secured a move to the club, signing a one-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

Explaining his move to MEAP Nisou, Lamptey said, "Is calm to learn from Cyprus as a young player who wants to play in Europe.

"It's the walking way for many players to at least adjust to the European league before joining"

"My main goal is to be well developed before joining as a seasoned professional player, and I think here is the right place".

“Yes, in Cyprus is easy to adopt and when you're able, you're ready to play in Europe but at the moment want to learn a lot".

Lamptey is expected to enhance MEAP Nisou defending capabilities as they aim for success in their upcoming matches. His addition to the squad not only strengthens their backline but also adds depth to the team.

He is born to Ghanaian parents but grew up in the United State of America. At age two, he left Ghana and has spent 17-years in the US and is currently a citizen.