Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori is undergoing a trial at German Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Ofori, 17, has commenced a two-week understudy with the Red and Whites with the aim of securing a deal in the ongoing transfer window.

He will become the third Ghanaian footballer to join Fortuna Düsseldorf this transfer window after Nana Opoku Ampomah and Bernard Tekpetey.