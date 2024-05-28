Ghanaian youngster Kenneth Yeboah on trials at Spanish giants Villareal

Ghanaian defender, Kenneth Yeboah is undergoing trials at Spanish club Villareal ahead of the summer transfer window.

The teen sensational will be handed a deal if he impresses the technical staff of the club.

The Namoro Football Academy player, who is also a product of Asokwa Deportivo was scouted to Spain a few weeks.

The lanky centre-back is hoping to continue his career abroad and looks set to convince Villareal for a deal.

He becomes the second Ghanaian youngster to undergo trial in Spain after Accra Lions David Oduro spent time with Barcelona early this year.

Several Ghanaian players have enjoyed successful time in Spain after starting their careers by undergoing trials in the European nation.