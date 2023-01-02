Ghanaian youngster Kingsley Asante Ofori joins Finnish side SJK Seinajoki on a permanent deal

Ghanaian attacker Kingsley Asante Ofori has agreed a one-year permanent deal with Finnish club SJK Seinajoki from Greater Accra division two side EurAfrica Football Club.

The 20-year-old joined SJK Seinajoki on loan last year and made his first team debut in April 2022 with 17 appearances in Veikkausliiga.

Prior to that Ofori had excelled with Seinajoki youth side in the Ykköne league where he scored 15 goals in 21 matches during the 2021 season. Ofori was voted as the best-performing player that season. The right winger played four matches in the UEFA Conference League Qualifiers

SJk decided to activate the purchase option that was in the loan deal and sign the player on a year contract.

Kingsley is glad to continue his development at SJK Seinajoki "It feels really great to continue here with SJK. It's the dream of every academy player to play in the national team, so last season and the continuation here is special for me, "

SJK Seinajoki coach Joaquin Gomez is equally happy about the deal.

"We are excited to help him reach his full potential, learn to use his speed, technical abilities, and adaptability to several different roles for the benefit of the team. All these are things that will surely refine him into the leading top player for us."